Nora Fatehi Turns Heads With Her Airport Fashion, Fan Says She's Radiating 'Main Character Energy'

Apart from swooning us all with her breathtaking moves on the dance floor, Nora Fatehi keeps the calibre to send us in frenzy with her voguish sartorial choices. Well known for never shying away from experimenting with her glamorous ensemble, Nora’s steal-worthy wardrobe often makes her fans drool over her style whenever she steps out. And her airport looks set the internet ablaze. Something similar happened on Tuesday when she was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport, grabbing all the eyeballs in her charming avatar. The paparazzi clicked her in a floral co-ord cropped top and bodycon skirt set.

Paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a video of Nora on Instagram, where she can be seen making a sultry appearance in the elegant ensemble from the shelves of Dolce and Gabbana, and pairing it with the killer high heels from Christian Louboutin and a cute black Dior handbag. While completing her look, Nora kept her wavy tresses open and went for her go-to nude makeup look. Nora opted to put on the tinted cat-eye sunglasses, which grabbed the eyeballs of some of the users, who took a dig at her for wearing glasses in the evening.

One user commented, “Kitni dhoop hai yaar”. Moreover, few complimented her for her chic appearance, as another user commented, “She closes fashion case”. Another fan wrote, “Main character energy .”

Even Nora took to her Instagram Stories to give a sneak peek of her look to her fans. In the first story, she dropped a video of herself, which was made in front of a full-length mirror, on Nicki Minaj’s trending song We Go Up. In the next story, she made a boomerang of herself on the same song and at the same spot.

Talking about her work front, the actress is currently a judge on the kids’ dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji are the other two judges on the show.

