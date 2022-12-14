Nora Fatehi Upset With Malaika Arora Comparisons, Says 'It Is Disrespectful for Me'

In the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi spoke at length about the constant rumoured rivalry between them, and how they are often pitted against each other. During the episode, Nora admitted that she found the comparisons to be “disrespectful". Both Malaika and Nora are known for their incredible dance skills and have judged several dance reality shows.

Nora said, “Malaika has done things I could never do—you are part of the growing legacy of Bollywood, that was a golden time. We talk about the time; we don’t talk about today. It’s not just disrespectful for you, it’s disrespectful for me, because it takes away from the things that I am doing.”

To which, Malaika said, “If I was on a show, they would make sure Nora was on the show. I figured it was a constant thing that everyone was trying to pit us against each other and putting us on the show.”

When Nora asked Malaika if she ever felt bad about the same, the latter said, “I’m human at the end of the day. There are days at the end of the day when I say, ‘Oh that job could have been mine and now someone else has it.’ That happens all the time. Things like that can break you. You know that someone out there is prettier and younger, and you have to deal with that.”

In one of the moments, Nora can also be seen walking out of a meeting with Malaika when they were discussing their dance on ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ with choreographer Terence Lewis. However, it turned out to be a prank.

