Nora Fatehi Wants her Future Husband to be “Creative”

Nora Fatehi has finally opened up about her dream match. Yes, the actress has revealed the qualities she needs in her future husband. Nora spilled the beans during the reality TV show India’s Best Dancer.

The actress was accompanied by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. The two are currently busy promoting their latest song Dance Meri Rani.

The makers of the show, India’s Best Dancer, have released a promo of the special episode on Instagram.

So, what are the qualities Nora wants in her future husband? The actress wants to marry someone who has a creative mindset. We are listening to you, Nora.

Next, Nora and Randhawa had set the Internet on fire with the jaw-dropping dance moves on the peppy beats of Dance Meri Rani. It is hard to take our eyes off the two here.

The makers have also declared a challenge, “We challenge you to not dance when you hear this banger by Guru Randhawa and see the gorgeous Nora Fatehi on your screens.” Fans have flooded the comment space with heart and fire emojis.

The episode will be aired on the coming weekend. Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis are among the judges.

Coming back to the song Dancer Meri Rani. Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan have given their voice to the number. The lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag. Tanishk Bagchi is the man behind the music. The song was released on December 21. Till now, it has crossed 50 million views on YouTube.

A few days ago, pictures of Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa walking hand in hand at a beach in Goa had also gone viral on the Internet. They are rumoured to be dating

Nora Fatehi has worked in music videos including Dilbar-Dilbar, Garmi and Pachtaoge

