Nora Fatehi-Zack Knight’s Dirty Little Secret Is Out, Fans Calls Actress ‘Indian Version of Cardi B’

Nora Fatehi and Zack Knight’s collaboration was something that fans had been looking forward to. The duo had been working for a music video called ‘Dirty Little Secret’. Now, the video is out, and it is reminding fans that Nora can very well pass off as the ‘Indian version of Cardi B’.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani had shared a glimpse of this video on his Instagram. As soon as he dropped the short video, fans took to the comments section to reveal how she was giving major Nicki Minaj and Cardi B vibes. See the full video here:

One fan wrote, “Nicki Minaj vibes😑.” Another commented, “Indian Version of Cardi B.” A comment read, “Queen her voice and dancing just outstanding.” Another fan called her a ‘rockstar’, while a fan wrote, “Superb, she knows how to make people dance on her tunes. A GREAT dancer and so humble.”

However, some had put negative comments as well. One wrote, “Sasti kylie jenner lewk on the way.” Another wrote, “Bruhhhh that’s a same set dojacat did it once.“ Another wrote, “What is with this trend Shakira now Minaj,even Kylie 😂” One of the major highlight of the track was the versatile looks the international artist sports, but some people seem to have not liked it that much. However, the positive comments far outdid the negatives.

Talking about the song, Nora had said in a statement, “As an artist, I’m constantly looking to push the envelope and raise the bar for myself. ‘Dirty Little Secret’ is really close to my heart and a track that allowed me to pursue my passions behind the camera and in front of it. It’s fiery, fierce, ballsy and a track I personally connect with as an audience.”

