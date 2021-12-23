Nora Fatehi's Car Meets With Accident After Her Driver Hits Autorickshaw

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi’s car met with a tragic accident on Tuesday evening, December 21, while she was at the launch event of ‘Dance Meri Rani’ with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. The unfortunate event occurred while the Bollywood diva was busy with her song launch.

According to BollywoodLife.com, Nora’s driver hit an autorickshaw. The report suggests that Nora wasn’t in the car when the accident took place. After her driver banged into an auto, the onlookers were seen pulling his collar on the road. He reportedly gave Rs 1000 to the auto driver and was then allowed to leave the premises.

Meanwhile, Nora’s alleged association with multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been making the headlined for some time now. The actress has been quizzed several times by the ED in the Rs 200 crore PMLA case lodged against Chandrashekhar. She is one of the actresses who was lured by Chandrashekhar with gifts and luxury items. As per chats accessed by IndiaToday.in, Chadrashekhar had asked Nora if she likes a Range Rover car. To this, Nora replied, “Yes, it’s a nice rough use car. It’s cute, it’s a statement car." He then replied, “I will show you more options."

On the work front, Nora will be seen giving a special appearance in the song Manike Mage Hithe remake from the upcoming Hindi language comedy film Thank God, written and directed by Indra Kumar. She left her fans swooning over her dance moves in song Kusu Kusu from the film Satyameva Jayate 2. She has also been a part of hit music videos including Naah by Harrdy Sandhu, Baby Marvake Maanegi by Raftaar, and many others.

