Nora Fatehi’s Casual Charm is at Its Best in these Instagram Posts
Nora Fatehi's posts and photographs keep impressing her fans and followers, so we decided to take a look at her new Instagram post in which she is simply sitting beside a pool.
Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is slowly coming to her own. She is not only working in films but also quite active on social media. Her posts and photographs keep impressing her fans and followers, so we decided to take a look at her new Instagram post in which she is simply sitting beside a pool.
On the outset, you wouldn’t find anything special about it but it has a unique charm. Dressed in a white top and jeans shorts, she is simply looking at the camera like any other youngster would do. But then you would realise that it’s probably this immediate connect she establishes with her audience that makes her presence felt.
Be it her dance face-off videos with Shraddha Kapoor or sudden entry on to the stage during DJ Snake’s concert, she comes across as a spontaneous person who tries to live in the moment.
She comes from a Moroccan-Canadian family and made her Hindi film debut with 2014 flick Roar, but the film didn’t do well at the box office. Soon, she was seen in a couple of special numbers in films such as Rocky Handsome and Satyameva Jayate. In between, she worked in My Birthday Song where she enacted a layered character. Her latest hit came in the form of the song ‘Kamariya’ in Stree.
Here are some more pictures from her Instagram account:
