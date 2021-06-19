Nora Fatehi's Dance with Terence Lewis on Kishore Kumar classic goes viral

The chemistry between Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi and choreographer Terence Lewis always sets the dancing stage on fire. They together worked as judges of a popular dance reality show. Recently, a video of the duo’s dance performance on the stage of the TV reality show has gone viral on social media. In the video, Nora was seen shaking legs with Terence on a classic song from the 70s. Geeta Kapoor, the co-judge on the stage, was also surprised to witness the amazing performance.

Nora is well-known for her stunning dance moves. She has various fan pages on different social media platforms. The video that has gone viral recently, was shared by one of such fan pages.

The video is from the sets of India’s Best Dancer. The duo was seen performing on the popular number Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The original number featured superstars Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman.

The viewers on social media appreciated Nora and Terence’s dance moves. They posted heart emoticons in the comment section of the post.

Nora is wearing a sari while giving the dazzling performance with Terence who was dressed in an ethnic suit. In the video, the audience of the show along with co-judge Geeta Kapoor can be seen cheering while they set the stage on fire with their dance moves. The video has garnered over 2.75 lakh views so far.

Last year in October, a video had gone viral where Terence was seen touching co-judge Fatehi “inappropriately”. Later, Terrence called it a morphed video. He had said that he has been getting a considerable amount of love and attention from the opposite sex throughout his life and therefore he has not done such a thing ever.

Nora had also come to his defence, hinting that the clip which shows that Terence touched her in an improper manner was morphed.

Nora made a name for herself in Bollywood with her hit dance numbers in many films. She has also been part of many reality TV shows.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here