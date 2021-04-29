Nora Fatehi’s Fan Tattooed Her Face on His Arm, She Finds Gesture ‘Cool’

The crazy Bollywood fans leave no stone unturned to express their love for their favorite stars. Recently, one of the fans of Nora Fatehi left her surprised when she landed in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The actress was informed by the paparazzi that a fan traveled from Aurangabad with the hope to meet her. However, the actress was left stunned after the fan revealed that he tattooed her face on his arm. The clip that has gone viral on the internet shows Nora saying, "So cool," as she saw the tattoo. The fan had also arranged a cake for her which she cut at the airport. The video was shared by a paparazzi on his Instagram handle.

As the video has surfaced on social media, many of the social media users lashed at the fan for not following Covid-19 safety guidelines. A user commented, “What kinda foolishness is this….People lost their minds or what. Such people really need counseling with vaccinations."However, Nora took to the comments section and wrote, "That was so sweet of him bless his soul."

Meanwhile, the actress made heads turn with her chic look. She looked stunning in a black tube top with a pair of ripped jeans and a black blazer. She completed her look with a colour co-ordinated sling black, stylish sunglasses, and a black mask.

Nora was recently seen in Dance Deewane 3 where she appeared as a special judge. She was even seen dancing with Madhuri Dixit on her iconic songs, Mera Piya Ghar Aaya and Ek Do Teen on the show. A video from the sets featuring Nora teaching Madhuri the hook step of her hit dance number Dilbar has also been surfaced on social media.The Moroccan beauty earned recognition after her popular dance number Dilbarin John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate. She has also been featured in several other Bollywood songs including Kamariya, O Saki Sakiand Garmi. Nora has been a part of Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

