Nora Fatehi's Instagram Disappears; Vicky Kaushal In Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Next Movie?

Fans were left shocked on Friday afternoon as they were unable to check Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi’s Instagram profile. When fans attempted to visit her profile, a ‘content unavailable’ error appeared. However, the actress has now returned to Instagram and claimed that someone was trying to hack her account. “Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since the morning! Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly," she said in a statement on her Instagram Stories.

A day after it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan will soon start filming for Rajkumar Hirani’s untitled movie, a new report has claimed that Vicky Kaushal is also in talks with the director to star in the film. A Pinkvilla report claimed the makers are in ‘advance talks’ with Vicky for a role in this immigration story. The report cites a source who claims that Vicky is likely to get an important role and will be seen alongside Shah Rukh.

Allu Arjun’s new fan has left fans upset. The actor appeared in a new commercial for a food delivery app in which he poked fun at the slow-motion, high-octane action sequences seen in South Indian films. In the video, he was seen beating up a goon in slow motion. As the goon waited to land, he requested Allu Arjun speed up the process for he wanted to order food before restaurants shut. The actor replied, “It’s South cinema. This is how we do it." The line hasn’t gone down well with a few fans.

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s trailer was released on Friday. The movie, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, a young girl sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal, which has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Alia plays the titular role. The trailer has received love from many, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone.

Poonam Pandey, who makes headlines for her bold photos and videos, was trolled on social media once again. This time it was due to her dress. She went out for dinner on February 3, when she posed for the paparazzi. These pictures are going viral on social media in which she can be seen wearing a dark blue short dress. Users trolled her for her short clothes.

