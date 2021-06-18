Nora Fatehi’s Latest Bikini Pic Isn’t What You Would Expect

Bollywood‘s dancing diva Nora Fatehi is almost always in the limelight. Apart from her mind-blowing dancing talent, the pretty actress often makes the headlines for her glamorous pictures and funny videos. Recently, she shared a video of herself on social media, which caused many to burst out in uncontrollable laughter. Varun Dhawan, who was Nora’s co-star in Street Dancer 3D, was among those who found the video incredibly funny. He reacted to it with a tears of joy emoji.

In the video posted on Instagram, Nora sports a hilarious dress combination. Well, this was all part of a viral challenge on the Internet called “Show yourself in baggy clothes and then in a bikini.”

She is first seen wearing a loose woolen jacket in the video. A recorded voice comes from the background instructing her to first show herself in loose clothes, and then change into a bikini. She obliged, but in a slightly unconventional and incredulous manner, which is what made it so funny.

Instead of posting a video of herself in a bikini, Nora is seen wearing the bikini over the bulging jacket, which is then followed by her putting on her sunglasses. Now, this is what we call a wholly unexpected twist! Nora wrote in the caption of this video, “I am showing myself in a bikini…”

Well, the video is certainly a hit among her huge fan following. Last we counted, it has already been liked by over 1 million people. Nora made a name for herself in Bollywood with her hit dance numbers in many films. She has also been part of reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss and Dance Deewane.

