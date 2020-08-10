Nora Fatehi's Look in 'Pachtaoge' Female Version Out

The female version of the Arijit Singh hit, Pachtaoge, is ready to release. Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi, who starred in the music video of the original number last year, will be seen in the new version, too. The female version of Pachtaoge is sung by Asees Kaur.

"My brand as Nora Fatehi, whether it's a song in a movie, a music video in India or my independent international projects, is all about keeping it fresh and being experimental with an international touch. And that's what has made me who I am today and that's what my fans expect from me now.

"The acting and dancing in this video are different -- it's all in the eyes, very composed and internal. The form of dance, which I have attempted for the first time, is contemporary abstract body movements, to tell a story of emotional struggle and the subsequent breakthrough of self love," Nora said.

The makers have also unveiled Nora's look in the video of the female version of Pachtaoge. Dressed in white outfit, Nora is supposed to depict divinity and purity in the song.

The original song featured Vicky Kaushal along with Nora.