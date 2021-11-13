Nora Fatehi's Love Affair with Bodycon Dresses and Traditional Glamour

Besides being a dancer and an actor, Nora Fatehi also happens to be a glamorous fashionista. The 29-year-old often turns up the heat on our Instagram feeds with her sensuous style. The actress was recently seen in the music video for the song Kusu Kusu which came out on November 10.

Sharing a look from her recent dance number, Nora posted a picture on Instagram this Thursday. The dancer was seen wearing a regal outfit designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Nora’s costume for the music video highlighted her belly dancer figure and added a touch of ethnic glamour. Nora performed the dance number for the upcoming movie Satyamev Jayate 2 which will release on November 25.

Read: Nora Fatehi Stuns In Shimmery Silver Lehenga, Take A Look At Her Drool-worthy Pictures

The Canadian-Moroccan artist recently played muse to the Indian haute couture designers’ latest collection. Nora starred in the latest fashion film Into The Light, created by the fashion house. In an Instagram post shared by the designers, Nora was seen wearing another spectacular creation. The actress was seen wearing a plunging neckline blouse which came with a delicately embroidered organza cape, and a white skirt with heavily embellished sequins and stones. With a halo like background, Nora certainly embodied the fashion Goddess aura.

Besides traditional wear, Nora has also shown that she can carry a sultry white dress with an equal panache. In an Instagram post from September, Nora was seen wearing a white cut-out dress which featured plunging neckline and cutouts at the waist, highlighting her hourglass figure.

Nora’s love for bodycon dresses is quite visible on Instagram. The actress was seen wearing the monochrome look in a neon green bodycon dress which she accessorised with a contrasting orange Birkin bag. Nora completed the look with a neat pulled back hair and pair of matching neon green stilettos.

In another picture from July, Nora shared a look in which she was wearing a pistachio green ribbed bodycon dress with shoulder straps. The actress completed her style with a white handbag and transparent strappy heels.

Which of the looks served by Nora is your favourite?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.