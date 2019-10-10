Nora Fatehi’s Marjaavaan Song Ek Toh Kum Zindagani Dropped on Rekha’s Birthday as Tribute

Siddharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming film Marjaavaan released a new song on Thursday. The song titled, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani was released on the occasion of Bollywood veteran actor Rekha’s birthday, more as a tribute to the actress.

The makers of Marjaavaan couldn't think of any better day than Rekha's birthday to drop the reboot version of the actress' hit dance number from the '80s 'Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo' from Jaanbaaz.

The reprised version is a dance number starring Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra. Sung by Neha Kakkar and Yash Narvekar, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani has peppy beats and can be added in the party playlist. You can watch the song here:

Speaking about the song, Nora said, “Both Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani sir gave me an opportunity of a lifetime with Dilbar and Saki Saki and I will always be grateful to them for their belief and trust in me and becoming the guiding force of my journey in Bollywood. Nikkhil sir works really hard in the way he positions his movies and songs, whether it is the script or the visuals. It is always a delight to work with him and his team.”

Director Milap Zaveri adds, "Nora has been a lucky charm for us right from Dilbar to Saaki Saaki. Thrilled to have her back for Ek Toh Kum Zindagani. And also delighted to have such an iconic song in Marjaavaan. The moment Bhushan sir suggested it to me I leapt up with joy! Adil has done a fabulous job choreographing it and Nora’s dance moves are going to set the floor on fire! Hoping for a hat trick of super hits with her!"

Marjaavaan, which was earlier scheduled to November 8, has been pushed to November 15.

