Nora Fatehi's New Music Video 'Chhor Denge' Teaser Out, Her Killer Dance Moves Set Internet Ablaze

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has sent her fans into overdrive as shared the teaser of her upcoming music video 'Chhor Denge'. In the video, the actress looks mesmerizing in the red outfit as it suits the mood of the song. The song is composed by musician duo Sachet-Parampara and crooned by Parampara.

The short clip has left the fans excited for the song as they showered the post with love and fire emojis. In another post that she shared on her Instagram handle, she looks ravishing in red while her long wavy hair complemented her look. She also put an interesting caption as she asked not to mistake her silence for stupidity, she waits for the right time to attack.

While the netizens can’t keep calm, the song is slated to release on February 4. The music album will also feature Ehan Bhat. A few days ago, Nora shared a cryptic post in her Instagram story where she talked about ‘Repentance’ and ‘Revenge’. Her post left many of her fans confused, however, it seems like the actress was talking about this new music video which will be based on heartbreak and revenge.

The actress is known for her stunning dance moves in Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and Haye Garmi songs, which were a chartbuster. She was last seen in a music video Nach Meri Rani by Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa and the song was a blockbuster.