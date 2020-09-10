Nora Fatehi’s WAP Challenge Will Leave You in Splits, Watch Video

Nora Fatehi has finally succumbed to the trending WAP challenge. Not only has the incredible dancer nailed the challenge, but made sure to customise it with her own tweaks. Nora filmed herself performing on the Cardi B song and shared the rendition on social media. The video showcases the actress in a peppy mood as she adds difficult and flexing moves to her version, with seamless grace and charm.

As the video opens, the Bollywood diva mentions that since many people asked her to take up the challenge, she decided to accept it and give it a go. Through the mind-blowing dance routine, Nora shows off some twerking steps and splits, and also treats her fans with few of her signature moves.

However, the best part is of the video is the character of Nora’s mother, who is simply taken aback because of her daughter’s suggestive moves. The actress played the part of her mother, which makes it totally hilarious to watch. It is exceedingly funny to witness how the conservative mother, busy in the kitchen, reacts in shock and disbelief to the dance’s explicit nature and disapproves of the same. The mom gets increasingly scandalised and shuts the performance down before she throws a pair of slippers at Nora.

While sharing the video, the actress wrote, “WAP challenge…...(sic).”

The WAP challenge initiated after the hit track WAP from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion became popular. The challenge had also garnered fame on TikTok, popularised by Vanessa Hudgens on the platform.

Nora will be soon seen in the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer as a guest judge. On the big screen, she was last seen in Street Dancer 3D. She will be seen in the upcoming war action drama Bhuj: The Pride of India, headlined by Ajay Devgn.