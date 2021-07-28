Nora Fatehi's Zaalima Coca Cola From Bhuj is Instant Hit Among Fans

Nora Fatehi’s much-awaited dance number titled Zaalima Coca Cola from her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India is out now. She shared the news of the release of the song with her fans on Wednesday through her Instagram page. Nora looks graceful in a blue and golden ghagra-choli which she paired with matching accessories. Nora kept the makeup subtle. Nora has impressed her fans with her phenomenal expressions and killer dance moves on the folksy track.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CR3GK2gps60/?utm_medium=copy_link

The track is being called the party song of the year and has become an instant hit among people. It has already garnered more than 25 lakh views and over 2 lakh likes and thousands of comments on YouTube. Zaalima Coca Cola has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The music is by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics have been penned by Vayu.

Previously, when the trailer of the film was released, the actress appeared to be playing the role of a spy who goes to Pakistan to collect information. It seems the song is performed during that period

The events of Bhuj: The Pride of India are set in Gujarat. It is based on the life of Indian Air Force squadron leader Vijay Karnik who was the in-charge of the Bhuj airport during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. He and his team had reconstructed the IAF airbase in a few hours with the help of 300 local women.

Ajay Devgn will be playing the lead role in the movie. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk and Sharad Kelkar in important roles. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Bunny Sanghavi.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13, which is just two days before Independence Day.

