Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh had a busy 2022. She delivered some noteworthy performances in films including Thank God, Cuttputlli, Doctor G, Attack: Part 1, and Runaway 34 receiving multiple accolades from fans and critics alike. Presently, she is on cloud nine after the success of her first film of 2023 - Chhatriwali. The Tejas Vijay Deoskar directorial sheds light on safe sex and how contraceptive pills are an important part of a healthy sex life. During an exclusive chat with India Today, Rakul talked about women’s safety in Delhi.

The tinsel town diva went vocal on how societal perceptions of the differences between a man and a woman might have paved the way for women’s safety issues. She highlighted the importance of finding the ‘root’ of the problem. “Let’s look at the root cause of the problem. I might be wrong in my opinion, but let’s try,” she said.

“Why is there an issue of women’s safety first? Why are men not responsible? When men feel it is a novice thing to find a woman walking alone at night or dressed in a certain way and then blame it on the girl. But, I feel that they are conditioned to grow up in a way like ‘don’t talk to women.’ When you certainly create that distance and then, out of curiosity, they take that step,” added the Yaariyan actress.

Furthermore, Rakul also opined that sex education should be a must in families and schools. ‘Normalising co-ed education’ seemed important to her as she said, “I feel that the more you normalise any conversation between a girl and a boy, and if you have that environment at home, you will never think of sick things to do. I feel that it is normalising co-education.”

“The more you try to keep men away from women even if they are in college, the more you are creating that urge in men to attack women as if they are beings they are not used to seeing around. The more it is normal, it will be better it. Also, I think mentality plays a very big role,” quipped the actress further.

Meanwhile, speaking of Chhatriwali, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Set against the background of Haryana, the film takes us through conventional societal perceptions regarding sex and intimacy. Besides Rakul, Chhatriwali also stars Tripling fame Sumeet Vyas in a crucial role. The comedy-drama is currently streaming on the OTT platform Zee5.

