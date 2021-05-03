'Not a Day Goes by When I Don't Miss You': Sanjay Dutt Remembers Mother Nargis Dutt

Hindi cinema’s celebrated actress Nargis Dutt was only 51 when she lost her life to cancer in 1981, and today is her 40th death anniversary. Nargis, who first appeared on the silver screen at the mere age of 5 with Talash-E-Haq, left an indelible mark in the world of Indian cinema with her impeccable performances. And to remember her on this day, her son actor Sanjay Dutt shared a throwback picture with his late mother.

Dutt shared a monochromatic childhood picture of himself with Nargis and wrote, “Not a day goes by when I don’t miss you Ma!"

Born as Fatima Rashid, Nargis is renowned for her memorable roles in movies including the Oscar-nominated rural drama Mother India, Barsaat, Awaara and Shree 420. She married her Mother India co-star Sunil Dutt in 1958 and started appearing infrequently in films during the 60s. She also appeared in numerous commercially successful as well as critically acclaimed films, many of which featured her alongside actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

As fate would have it, Sanjay Dutt too was diagnosed with cancer last year. Last August, after his diagnosis, he took a break from work to focus on his medical treatment. However, in October he accounted that he is cancer-free and in remission, recovering well.

The actor also got vaccinated for coronavirus recently. On the work front, Dutt was last seen in Sadak 2 and is awaiting the release of K.G.F: Chapter 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

