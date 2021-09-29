'Not a Single Man Made Me Feel Unsafe': Actor Dhivyadharshini on Andaman Visit

Actor Dhivyadharshini Neelakandan aka DD, who started her career as a TV anchor, is a role model to many who aim to become an anchor. She is famous for her humorous speeches and hosting style. She worked in the television industry for almost 20 years and hosted/anchored several TV shows.DD, who is currently touring the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, posted two pictures of her from a beach there.

DD asserted that not a single man in Andaman made her feel unsafe or uncomfortable, while she was wearing sea-friendly clothes. Based on her experience, she said, “It’s not in the clothes, it’s in the mindset.”

She was seen in pink and black clothes. On World Tourism Day (September 27), DD shared her wish that “every girl, woman, and transgenders can feel safe and free while travelling through their dreams …. And yes happy travelling to all the gentlemen as well.”

Earlier in March, she enjoyed her vacation in the Maldives.

Dhivyadharshini has hosted several shows, including Anbudan DD, Koffee with DD, and Enkitta Mothathe seasons 1 and 2. She also co-judged reality shows “Dancing Super Stars" and “Jodi - Fun Unlimited".

Born and raised in Chennai, DD completed her schooling at Kingsford Convent and CSI Jessie Moses Higher Secondary School. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature and has studied M.Phil in Travel and Tourism Management.

She is fluent in Malayalam, Tamil, English, Telugu, and French. She made her debut as a child star in the 1990 Malayalam film Subayatra. She also acted in films in her early days, including Whistle, Nala Damayanti. She has also acted in a few serials, including Sinbad.

