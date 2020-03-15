Not Aamir Khan, His Pillow is Kareena Kapoor's Favourite Co-star

If you were under the impression that Aamir Khan is Kareena Kapoor Khan's favourite co-star, think again. The actress has just revealed that the tag goes not to the superstar but his pillow!

On Aamir Khan's 55th birthday on Saturday, Kareena shared a glimpse of the actor for his fans on Instagram. In the photograph, Aamir can be seen sleeping on a flight, with his favourite pillow tucked under his head. Apparently, he carries the pillow with him everywhere.

The actress jokingly wrote, "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!"

Aamir and Kareena have been shooting in Punjab for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Unconfirmed reports state the Advait Chandan directorial will hit theatres on Christmas this year.

Aamir had announced the film last year on his birthday in March. The picture is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in lead role. The writer of the remake is Atul Kulkarni.

Follow @News18Movies for more