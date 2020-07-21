Not Able to Tolerate New Kangana Ranaut: Anurag Kashyap After Watching 'Scary Interview' of Actress

Once again, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is in news for her tirade against the big wigs of the Hindi Film industry. In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide, Kangna has been calling out actors and filmmakers and have accused them of promoting nepotism and favouritism in the industry.

While a number of people from the industry have come in support of the actress, many do not agree to her methods. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is said to be a good friend to the actress, in a series of tweets in Hindi said he's unable to tolerate "this new Kangana".

Sharing a 'scary interview' of the actress after the release of her directorial debut Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Anurag said, Kangana has been a good friend to him in past and used to encourage him and his films. However, he doesn't know this new Kangana and never heard her talk like this before 2015.

Success और ताक़त का नशा हर किसीको बराबर बहकाता है , चाहे वो insider हो या outsider। “मुझसे सीखिए , मेरे जैसा बनिए”, यह बात मैंने २०१५ से पहले उसके मुँह से कभी नहीं सुनी। और तब से अब तक बात यहाँ आ पहुँची है कि जो मेरे साथ नहीं है वो सब मतलबी और चापलूस हैं। — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

Continuing further, he alleged that Kangana abuses all his directors and sits in the edit and cuts the roles of her co-stars. He also said her old directors, who used to admire Kangana, shy away from working with her.

अपने सभी निर्देशकों को जो गाली देती है , जो एडिट में बैठ कर , सभी सह कलाकारों के रोल काटती है । जिसके साथ उसके कोई भी पुराने निर्देशक जो सभी कंगना को सराहते थे , उसके साथ काम करने से दूर भागते हैं । यह ताक़त जो कंगना को लगता है उसने कमायी है, दूसरों को दबाने की .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

Before concluding his post, Anurag said that since he admired the actress, he is finding it hard to tolerate her now and advised her to take a step back.

"Team Kangana, It’s enough. And if this is not visible even to your family members and your friends, then the reality is that everyone is using you and today no one is your very own. The rest is your wish, whatever you want to abuse me, keep going,” he wrote in his concluding post.

मैं बोलूँगा @KanganaTeam ।बहुत हो गया। और अगर यह तुम्हारे घर वालों को भी नहीं दिखता और तुम्हारे दोस्तों को भी नहीं दिखता तो फिर एक ही सच है की हर कोई तुम्हारा इस्तेमाल कर रहा है और तुम्हारा अपना आज कोई नहीं है । बाक़ी तुम्हारी मर्ज़ी, मुझे जो गाली बकनी है बको । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 20, 2020

This is not the first time that Anurag tried to intervene in the matter and stop Kangana and her team. Last year, when Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel aimed at Taapsee Pannu for praising the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya but not congratulating Kangana in particular, Anurag had tweeted, "Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don't know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don't get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana."

Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana https://t.co/tkG5KwyFHi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 3, 2019

Kangana was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya.