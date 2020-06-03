Amitabh Bachchan's Father Did Not Allow Him to Go on London Trip with Jaya Before Marriage

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating 47 years of their blissful marriage on Wednesday. Big B took to social media on the special occasion to share some throwback pictures from his wedding night with Jaya.

In the pictures, Big B is seen putting the vermilion on Jaya's forehead as the two perform the traditional wedding puja. For the special night, Big dressed up in a sherwani and looked dashing while Jaya pulled off the red saree with utmost grace.

Big B also made a revelation on social media while he shared his wedding throwback pics with Jaya. He said that his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan was opposed to the two of them going for an outing before marriage so they tied the knot first.

Revealing the story behind his marriage with Jaya, Big B wrote on social media, "47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973. Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. I obeyed (sic)."

Check out adorable, viral pics from Big B's wedding ceremony with Jaya in 1973.

On the movies front, Big B's next with Ayushmann Khurrana, Gulabo Sitabo, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this month. He is also featuring in Jhund, Chehre and Brahmastra, all of which are scheduled to release this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more