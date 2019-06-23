Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Not Amrish Puri, But Anupam Kher Was Originally Offered Mogambo's Role in 'Mr. India'

Google on Saturday celebrated the life and legacy of Amrish Puri, known for portraying iconic roles like Mogambo in 'Mr. India' on his 87th birth anniversary.

IANS

Updated:June 23, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Not Amrish Puri, But Anupam Kher Was Originally Offered Mogambo's Role in 'Mr. India'
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...

Actor Anupam Kher says he was the first choice to play the role of Mogambo in Shekhar Kapur's 1987 directorial Mr. India.

Remembering actor Amrish Puri on his 87th birth anniversary on Saturday, Anupam said: "Amrish Puriji was a really good friend of mine. It feels really sad to talk about your friends who are no more in this world. He was a remarkable actor."

Google on Saturday celebrated the life and legacy of Amrish Puri, known for portraying iconic roles like Mogambo in Mr. India and Chaudhry Baldev Singh in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, on his 87th birth anniversary.

"In ‘Mr. India', Mogambo's role was offered to me before him but after one or two months, makers of that film replaced me with Amrish Puriji," said Anupam, who was promoting his film One Day: Justice Delivered in Mumbai on Saturday.

"When you are dropped from a film then generally an actor feels bad, but when I watched ‘Mr. India' and saw Amrishji's work as Mogambo then, I thought that makers of the film took the right decision by casting Amrishji in their film," he added.

Appearing in more than 200 films in over half a dozen languages—including Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and English — Puri is considered one of the best villians in the history of Bollywood.

The legendary actor gave one of his most memorable performances at the age of 55. Playing Mogambo in the 1987 cult classic Mr. India, Puri’s deep-voiced delivery of the dastardly line “Mogambo khush hua” (“Mogambo is pleased”) would become his signature.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram