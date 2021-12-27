Not Anushka Sharma but Mrunal Thakur Was First Choice for Sultan, Reveals Salman Khan

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Jersey. Both the stars appeared on last night's Bigg Boss 15 episode to promote their sports drama film about hard work and efforts. Salman Khan greeted the guest on stage and immediately revealed a trivia. The Bigg Boss 15 host said that he and Mrunal were supposed to star in a movie together. However, things did not work out for some reason. Salman informed that Mrunal was the first choice for the hit movie Sultan.

Salman said, "Mrunal had come to meet me. Ali (Ali Abbas Zafar) laya thainko." He then went on to explain why the things did not work out, adding, "Mrunal did not look like a wrestler at all at the time." Everyone burst out laughing as the Tiger 3 actor said this. Mrunal explainedshe had dropped a significant amount of weight at the time.Salman went on to say that he always thought she'd be successful in the industry. The disclosure pleasantly surprised Shahid.

Mrunal has left a mark during her tenure as Bulbul in a TV dailyKumkum Bhagya. She was also the first choice for Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindustan. According to reports, she was approached to portray the role played by Fatima Sana Shaikh in the film, but she passed on the opportunity.

Aamir was blown away by Mrunal's performance in Love Sonia. Aamir reached out to her and wrote her a message, expressing his intention to cast her in Thugs Of Hindustan. Aditya Chopra, the head of YRF, was also keen on casting her and had even given her a three-film deal. The proposal was apparently rejected by Mrunal. However, later, Mrunal stated that she did not purposely reject the film and she did audition for it.

Coming back to Jersey, it is a remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same name, starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath. Jersey will be released on December 31, 2021.

