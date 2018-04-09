English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not Anushka Shetty, Prabhas To Marry Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela?
The incredibly talented and good-looking man is also one of the most eligible bachelors of T-Town.
Image: Youtube/ A still from the trailer of Baahubali.
After the success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series, Prabhas' popularity has undoubtedly reached new heights. The incredibly talented and good-looking man is also one of the most eligible bachelors of T-Town. This is precisely why fans can’t contain their excitement each time there is a rumour about his marriage.
Earlier, there had been rumours that the actor was seeing his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty and the two would get hitched by the end of this year. However, he later rubbished all such speculations. Now, the latest buzz is that Prabhas may get married to veteran actor Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela.
Image Courtesy: Instagram/Niharika Konidela
But unfortunately, just like the last time, this too is untrue. Chiranjeevi, in an official statement, confirmed that there was no truth to Prabhas-Niharika's marriage rumours.
"Our family wants Niharika to focus on her career and currently, they don't have any marriage plans for her," said Chiranjeevi in a statement obtained by Zoom.
Also Watch
Earlier, there had been rumours that the actor was seeing his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty and the two would get hitched by the end of this year. However, he later rubbished all such speculations. Now, the latest buzz is that Prabhas may get married to veteran actor Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela.
Image Courtesy: Instagram/Niharika Konidela
But unfortunately, just like the last time, this too is untrue. Chiranjeevi, in an official statement, confirmed that there was no truth to Prabhas-Niharika's marriage rumours.
"Our family wants Niharika to focus on her career and currently, they don't have any marriage plans for her," said Chiranjeevi in a statement obtained by Zoom.
Also Watch
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|8
|4
|5
|17
|1
|Australia
|31
|26
|28
|85
|2
|England
|19
|19
|11
|49
|4
|Canada
|7
|15
|10
|32
|5
|Scotland
|6
|8
|10
|24
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|Wales
|4
|4
|3
|11
|8
|South Africa
|4
|1
|4
|9
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Samoa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Not Anushka Shetty, Prabhas To Marry Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela?
- WrestleMania 34: Undertaker Returns, AJ Styles Retains Title And WWE Sets Attendance Record
- IPL 2018: AB De Villiers Goes Past Kohli and Warner to Rank Third in List of Most Sixes
- CWG 2018: Indian Women's Hockey Team Stuns Olympic Champions England
- Goldman Sachs CEO's Deputy Can't Stop, Won't Stop Spinning Records