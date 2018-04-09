GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Not Anushka Shetty, Prabhas To Marry Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela?

The incredibly talented and good-looking man is also one of the most eligible bachelors of T-Town.

News18.com

Updated:April 9, 2018, 7:36 AM IST
Image: Youtube/ A still from the trailer of Baahubali.
After the success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series, Prabhas' popularity has undoubtedly reached new heights. The incredibly talented and good-looking man is also one of the most eligible bachelors of T-Town. This is precisely why fans can’t contain their excitement each time there is a rumour about his marriage.

Earlier, there had been rumours that the actor was seeing his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty and the two would get hitched by the end of this year. However, he later rubbished all such speculations. Now, the latest buzz is that Prabhas may get married to veteran actor Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela.

niharika
Image Courtesy: Instagram/Niharika Konidela

But unfortunately, just like the last time, this too is untrue. Chiranjeevi, in an official statement, confirmed that there was no truth to Prabhas-Niharika's marriage rumours.

"Our family wants Niharika to focus on her career and currently, they don't have any marriage plans for her," said Chiranjeevi in a statement obtained by Zoom.

