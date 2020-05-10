Not Anyone from Marvel or DC, This Indian Superhero is Vicky Kaushal's Favourite

Vicky Kaushal is enjoying spending time with his parents during the coronavirus lockdown. Taking time out for his fans, Vicky recently hosted a Q and A session on social media, in which he revealed his favourite superhero. And no, the one he chooses is not anyone from Hollywood's DC or Marvel universe of characters.

During his Q and A session, Vicky was asked to choose between Marvel and DC. In response, Vicky posted an image of Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan. His response to the questions won many people's hearts on social media.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Vicky also posted a throwback picture on social media, wishing his dear mother. In the image, Vicky is seen dodging his mother as she moves towards him to hand out a scolding. The mother-son duo are seen having a fun time on the beach in the picture.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen playing the role of the mythological character Ashwatthama in Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama. He was last seen in Bhoot The Haunted Ship: Part I and will next feature in Sardar Udham Singh and Takht.

Follow @News18Movies for more