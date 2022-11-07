‘Not Anytime Soon’: Yash On KGF: Chapter 3

Kannada superstar Yash, who has received love from around the globe for his fictional character Rocky Bhai in KGF chronicles, has spoken about the release of the third instalment. After shattering the box office with KGF: Chapter 2, fans are patiently waiting for KGF: Chapter 3. For those who are unaware, the last scene in the sequel shows Rocky Bhai drowning in the ocean after facing off against the Indian Navy and assuming he is dead.

But, in the end credits of the film, the makers teased the audience with the script of the third part of the franchise. When asked for an update about the film at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2022, Yash finally spoke about the film. He said, “Not anytime soon.”

Top showsha video

He explained it and added that they thought they had a plan but he now wants to do something else for a while. “Because for 6-7 years I have been doing that (playing Rocky Bhai in KGF films). We will just take a break and see if everything falls in place. We will do it later but not anytime soon, sir,” Yash stated.

The actor also mentioned, “Since you said we are expecting good news from you, I said I already have two kids.”

He continued and added that the movie will come very soon. He is aware that there is a lot of news floating around. “When I say it, that’s when the project will be announced. Rest of the things, I don’t want anybody to believe in it. I will come and tell you when it is out,” he added.

Talking about the success of the KGF franchise, Yash said that if he doesn’t sound arrogant he wanted it to happen. He has visualized it and was living for success 5-6 years ago. Currently, the success doesn’t affect him and is currently thinking of the future.

Read all the Latest Movies News here