Not Aping Anyone, Says Akshay Kumar on His Bald Look in Housefull 4

The team of Housefull 4 is currently on a promotional spree. Recently, the team took a special train from Mumbai to Delhi to promote the film. While on-board, Akshay Kumar opened up on the comparison between his bald look in Housefull 4 and Ranveer Singh's bald look in Bajirao Mastani.

Akshay said, "I am not trying to ape anybody. Basically, when the character Bala was born, he had long hair. That’s when his dad kept his name as Rajkumar Bala. After 2 years, he had 'Shahi Mundan,' and after that there was no hair growth."

Adding on to this he said, "He remained bald since then and hates people who have hair. And he has also killed many people."

Akshay's train journey activity is a part of Indian Railways' 'Promotion on Wheels', which is a new concept that was kicked off on Wednesday with the film's cast on board for the film's promotions on its Mumbai to Delhi route.

Housefull 4 will see Akshay playing a bald king in his earlier life. After his song Shiatan Ka Sala became a fad on the internet, people drew comparisons between his look with Ranveer Singh's.

Housefull 4, helmed by Farhad Samji, is a reincarnation comedy spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019. The movie has a large ensemble of actors including Kumar Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hedge, Kriti Kharbanda. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, it is slated to release on October 25.

