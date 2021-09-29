Not Ashwatthama, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan Teaming up for This Director's Next?

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are all set to share screen space for the first time. Earlier, there were unconfirmed reports that the two would be seen together in Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, said to be a unique blend of mythology and superhero genre. However, Ashwatthama has reportedly been put on hold indefinitely due to flaring budgets.

Now, according to the latest reports, director Laxman Utekar (Mimi and Luka Chuppi) has roped in Vicky and Sara for his next rom-com. Laxman’s both the films were backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. The production house will also be backing his next with Vicky and Sara. This will be Sara’s second film with Dinesh Vijan after Love Aaj Kal, which was opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Reportedly, the film is in a slice of life space but with a fun, social twist to it. The script of the film was locked a few months ago. It will reportedly go on the floors on November 15 later this year.

Meanwhile, Vicky is all set to be seen in OTT release Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar. Chronicling the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh, the film delves deep into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire. The movie releases on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re next opposite Dhanush. Akshay Kumar also plays a cameo role in it. Despite theatres re-opening in Maharashtra, there are speculations that Atrangi Re might be released on OTT.

However, the reports aren’t confirmed. If this happens, it will be Sara’s next after Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan to see a digital-first release.

