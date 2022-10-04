Not Boycott But 'Ban Adipurush' Trends As Netizens Claim Prabhas' Film 'Misrepresenting Culture'

When the trailer of Adipurush was released on October 2, it left a large section of the audience disappointed. While some complained about Saif Ali Khan’s Ravana look, others argued that VFX was ‘very poor’. Amid all this, ‘ban Adipurush’ is now trending on social media.

Yes, you read it right. While several films faced the wrath of boycott trends on social media this year, a section of the audience is now urging to ‘ban Adipurush’. They allege that the film is ‘misrepresenting’ the tale of Ramayana and is an ‘insult’ to their culture. Some of the netizens also expressed disappointment with Prabhas wearing shoes in the teaser.

“These actors walking on the name of lord sri Ram with their shoes on😡 but in reality lord Ram walked barefoot on ram setu,” one of the Tweets read. “Not just #BanAdipurush take down the teaser from every social media site. It’s a complete disgrace and no one should ever watch it. Imagine the notion people outside India would get about #Ramayana after viewing it,” another person wrote.

Not just #BanAdipurush take down the teaser from every social media site. It's a complete disgrace and no one should ever watch it. Imagine the notion people outside India would get about #Ramayana after viewing it.#takedownadipurushteaser — Ex METAdonalds employee💜 (@anuj2694) October 4, 2022

Why the heck is this portrayal of Ravan. It almost looks comical at this point. Ravan was a great devotee, lived in the palace of gold his only flaw was that of Arrogance.. can’t believe really need to justify Ravan’s character sketch here. #BanAdipurush — Berojgar billu (@justthinkingr) October 4, 2022

WTF fuck have done #BanAdipurush #Adipurush #AdipurushTeaserpic.twitter.com/XH84hvVgDa — 🚩 श्याम पाटीदार 🚩 (@shyam_patidar15) October 4, 2022

Earlier today, actress and BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash also accused the makers of Adipurush of ‘misrepresenting’ Ramayana. “I am saddened by the fact that the director let alone researching the Valmiki’s Ramayana, Kamba Ramayana or Tulsidasa’s Ramayana, or the umpteen numbers of interpretations of Ramayana that are available across board as far as Thailand where they do beautiful performances of the Ramayana. The least he could have done is gone back and researched our own films; there are so many Kannada films, Telugu films, Tamil films, which show how Raavana looked,” she told ANI as quoted by India.com.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. It will hit theatres on January 12, 2023.

