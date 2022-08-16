Not Chaitanya Akkineni But This Superstar Was First Choice For Ye Maaya Chesave

Ye Maaya Chesave was released on February 26, 2010, and was termed the best romantic entertainer of all time by critics. The chemistry between Chaitanya Akkineni and Samantha Ruth Prabhu was appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

However, before Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu was filmmaker Gautham Menon’s first choice. Gautham also narrated the story to Mahesh Babu but the Spyder actor rejected the film. Mahesh Babu thought that Ye Maaya Chesave will not suit his star image.

After his rejection, Gautham decided to rope in Chaitanya for the role. The rest is history. Ye Maaya Chesave became one of the successful films at the box office. Gautham, A.R. Rahman, Samantha and Manoj Paramahamsa were the recipients of CineMAA awards. Gautham and Samantha also won Nandi awards for their work.

Ye Maaya Chesave narrates the story of Karthik, an engineering graduate who wants to make films. He is in love with Jessie, her neighbour. Jessie’s father is against this relationship due to religious differences. Chaitanya essayed Karthik’s role. Jessie’s character was enacted by Samantha. Apart from Chaitanya and Samantha, Trisha Krishnan, Devan, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan and others were also there in Ye Maaya Chesave. Ye Maaya Chesave was produced by Indira Productions.

Though not able to work together in Ye Maaya Chesave, Gautham again started a project with Mohan Babu. According to reports, this project was to be released in three languages, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Speculation was rife that the film is titled Yohan.

Later Gautham denied these rumours. After 5 years, not much is known about the progress of this film. Gautham had said that he would announce the details after completing the script.

Besides these projects, Gautham is associated as a director with the films Dhruva Natchathiram and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Dhruva Natchathiram is expected to release in August. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will hit the big screen on September 15.

