Not Changing Career Tracks With Film Production: Tusshar Kapoor On Backing 'Laxmii'

Mumbai: Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who is venturing into film production with Akshay Kumar-starrer “Laxmii”, says it was a natural progression rather than a calculated career move. Kapoor, son of veteran actor Jeetendra made his acting debut in 2001 with “Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai” opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. He went on to feature in movies like “Kyaa Kool Hai Hum” (2005), “Dhol” (2007), “Shootout at Wadala” (2013) and the “Golmaal” series. His last major acting gig was 2017’s “Golmaal Again”. The 43-year-old actor said he decided to produce the horror comedy “Laxmii” because he found the plot of 2011 Tamil original “Kanchana” interesting. “It is not like I am getting into next stage (of my career) as a producer. It was a natural decision that came very spontaneously. “I am not changing tracks. I will be doing both acting and producing. If I get the right subject, I will act in and produce the same film. My next film will be as an actor,” Kapoor told .