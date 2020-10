Not Conscious About My Image Getting Hampered on Bigg Boss, Says Jasmin Bhasin

Mumbai: Actor Jasmin Bhasin is looking forward to her time on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss and the TV star says if the format requires, she won’t hesitate from stepping out of her comfort zone. Bhasin made her acting debut with 2011’s Tamil film “Vaanam” and went on to feature in Hindi TV shows Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil To Happy Hai Ji and Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She has also participated in stunt reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi twice. The 30-year-old actor said she has been a huge fan of Bigg Boss and believes the show brings out different sides of the contestants’ personality. As actors we are often seen well-dressed and well-behaved in the public eye but we are humans at the end of the day. Like anyone else we also get angry, upset, frustrated, get mood swings. We are loving, caring too. All this doesn’t make us a bad person. If the show has shown the worst side of some people, it has also shown the best side, Bhasin told .