Not Contesting Election, Says Akshay Kumar After Cryptic Tweet Fuels Buzz of Poll Debut

From being a conman in Hera Pheri to an armed officer in Airlift and a social entrepreneur in Pad Man, Akshay Kumar is one of those few Bollywood actors who has never shied away from experimenting with his on-screen characters. In real life too, he has been a chef, a martial arts expert and a stunt actor.Now, the actor is all set to get into yet another "unknown and uncharted territory."In his latest tweet, Akshay has revealed that he is planning to venture into something he has never done before. Although the actor didn't divulge any detail as to what he was talking about, speculations were rife that he might enter politics."Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates," Akshay tweeted.But after speculation about his political debut reached fever pitch, he posted another tweet clarifying that it had nothing to do with politics.Meanwhile, Akshay, who is basking in the success of his recently released Kesari, announced the leading lady of his upcoming film Sooyavanshi.Welcoming Katrina Kaif on-board he wrote, "Welcome to our COP UNIVERSE #KatrinaKaif...OUR SOORYAVANSHI GIRL." (sic)Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in his cop-universe after Simmba and the two super-hit Singham films.Hopeful after Simmba’s roaring box-office success, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, which had backed the Ranveer Singh film, will also be co-producing Sooryavanshi along with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Akshay's Cape of Good Films.Apart from Sooryavanshi, which is set to release on Eid 2020, Akshay also has Mohit Suri's Next, Kanchana 2 Remake/Laxmi, Prithviraj Chauhan and Hera Pheri 3 in his kitty.