Neither Contesting Elections Nor Campaigning for Any Political Party: Salman Khan
Bollywood star Salman Khan on Thursday denied that he was campaigning for a political party or contesting himself in the coming Lok Sabha elections.
Image:Salman Khan/Instagram
"Contrary to the rumours, I am not contesting elections nor campaigning for any political party...", Salman tweeted after his previous tweet led to speculation that he is campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Contrary to the rumours I am not contesting elections nor campaigning for any political party..— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2019
