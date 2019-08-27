Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma to Step into Hema Malini's Shoes for Satte Pe Satta Remake?

Remakes of old Bollywood movies seem like the latest trend. It was earlier reported that Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty will be joining hands to remake the Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini starrer Satte pe Satta (1982). Rumours had it that Deepika Padukone was being considered for Hema’s role. But now there have been fresh reports. Another leading lady of Bollywood, Anushka Sharma, has been reportedly approached for the female lead as well. But whether or not she has taken the project hasn’t been confirmed yet.

According to sources, the actress is still on the initial stages with the makers and has not given a nod yet. Last seen in the movie Zero (2018), Anushka has been taking her own time off from the silver screen to spend it with hubby Virat Kohli.

During an earlier interview with Filmfare, the actress had given the reason for not signing any projects lately. She said, “That’s a conscious decision. I wanted to take a couple of months off after Zero. After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and later Zero. I was just working back to back. Whatever time I’d get, I’d try to balance and meet Virat. But I was feeling too worked up. I needed to take two months off. I told my team I don’t even want to read anything right now. It’s important as a creative person to take time off but you deny yourself that.”

For the male lead, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan were being considered to step in Amitabh’s shoes. However, the cast is still being finalised. After the right pairing, it will also be interesting to see the cast for Amitabh’s six brothers that brought in the humour element in the movie. Watch this space for more updates.

