'Not Engaged': Erica Fernandes Opens Up About Engagement Rumours
Erica Fernandes also made clear that she won’t be talking about the topic anymore. She is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2.
Image: Instagram/Erica Fernandes
Erica Jennifer Fernandes, who also plays Prerna Sharma in the famous television show Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, enjoys massive fan following on social media. The actress often shares pictures to treat her fans but hardly opens up about her personal life. However, recently, the actress has shared an image on Instagram with a loved-up caption.
The caption went like, “When I’m with you , I act different , in a good way, of course. I always smile more, I always laugh more. With you I can drop the fake smile (if any) and put on a real one. I don’t feel hurt or alone when I’m with you. instead I feel safe and loved. You’re easy to talk to and you listen to me . I don’t feel sad around you and you show me that you really do care in-fact I can see that you’re not pretending.”
The picture was a close-up of Erica holding hands with a person. In the picture, Erica’s fingers are visible as she is donning a ring on her ring finger. This made her fans speculate that she is engaged.
Saying a few more sweet things about her secret beau, Erica added in the caption, “ I really appreciate what you’ve done and continue to do. Because with you. I’m different- I’m happy #us”.
View this post on Instagram
When I’m with you , i act different , in a good way ofcourse. I always smile more ☺️, i always laugh more With you i can drop the fake smile (if any) and put on a real one . I don’t feel hurt or alone when I’m with you instead i feel safe and loved You’re easy to talk to and you listen to me . I don’t feel sad around you and you show me that you really do care in-fact i can see that you’re not pretending. I really appreciate what you’ve done and continue to do .coz with you I’m different I’m happy #us p.s :- if thats what your thinking then Nah not engaged .
To clarify the guesswork, she added a post script that she isn’t engaged.
As reported by Pinkvilla, the actress said, “When I put up the post, I didn't think too much as honestly this was just a general post about my personal life and space. A lot of people think I am very secretive in certain aspects, but that is not true, as I prefer to be more private about my personal life. So today I just thought of opening up a bit more to people so that they can know a little more information about my own space, but again not too much!”
Erica also made clear that she won’t be opening up any more about the topic, anytime soon.
“So for now, this small sneak peak is more than enough from my side,” she added.
