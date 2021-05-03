'Not Every Kind of Violence Is Physical': Shefali Jariwala on Her First Marriage with Harmeet Singh

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala, who is currently married to actor Parag Tyagi, recently opened up about her previous marriage and the abuse she faced in it. Talking to a leading daily, Shefali spoke about the abuse she faced during her first marriage with Harmeet Singh of Meet Brothers fame, which lead to their ugly divorce.

“It is very important to understand that you are not being appreciated. Not every kind of violence is physical. There is a lot of mental violence that also happens and you are very unhappy in your life. I think, one of the reasons why I could decide for myself, was because I was independent. I was making my own money," she told the Times Now in a recent interview.

Talking of how divorces are still considered taboo in the society, she said, “The biggest fear in our country is we have is of the society. Divorce is considered to be taboo but the way I have been raised, is to not really care about society but just do what we feel is right. I could take such steps in my life and had strong support."

Reportedly, the Kaanta Laga Girl had even accused him of domestic violence.

The actress met Parag through an arranged date and instantly hit it off. “I was single at that time. It was an arranged sort of a date. We really liked each other a lot and hit off instantly. Parag and I are very similar and different in many ways. I think we kind of balance each other out," she concluded.

Parag Tyagi and Shefali Jariwala had participated in the dance-based reality show Nach Baliye when they were dating.

