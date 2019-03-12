LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Not Everyone Can be Like Kareena Kapoor: Sameera Reddy Slams Trolls Targeting Post-Baby Bodies

Unfazed by trolls, Reddy, who is currently expecting her second child, said it's "extremely shameful" that women are subjected to body shaming.

Updated:March 12, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
Not Everyone Can be Like Kareena Kapoor: Sameera Reddy Slams Trolls Targeting Post-Baby Bodies
Image credits: Instagram
"There are sexy ones like Kareena Kapoor who's come out looking fully hot, and there are people like me who take time (to get back in shape)," said former actress Sameera Reddy as she slammed haters targeting post-baby bodies.

Unfazed by trolls, Reddy, who is currently expecting her second child with businessman husband Akshai Varde, said it's "extremely shameful" that women are subjected to body shaming.

"I want to ask trollers: 'Was your mom hot, when you came out?' It's shameful. Pregnancy is such a natural process. It's so beautiful. It took me time to (lose weight) with the first baby. Maybe it'll take me time with the second baby. But what's most important is to embrace yourself. And to all trolls: 'Say what you want guys, I think I have a superpower, I'm giving a birth to a baby.'"

Talking about her pregnancy on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai, Sameera added, "In my first pregnancy, I was very shy and thought about a lot of things but now I feel it's very different. I remember I used to cover up a lot during the first pregnancy now I'm like bring it on. I can also be hot when I'm pregnant. So it's just a matter of mindset."

Sameera married Akshai in January 2014 in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child on May 24, 2015. Post which she bid adieu to her film career.

Sameera and Akshai bonded over their mutual passion for motorbikes.

