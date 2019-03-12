English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not Everyone Can be Like Kareena Kapoor: Sameera Reddy Slams Trolls Targeting Post-Baby Bodies
Unfazed by trolls, Reddy, who is currently expecting her second child, said it's "extremely shameful" that women are subjected to body shaming.
Image credits: Instagram
Loading...
"There are sexy ones like Kareena Kapoor who's come out looking fully hot, and there are people like me who take time (to get back in shape)," said former actress Sameera Reddy as she slammed haters targeting post-baby bodies.
Unfazed by trolls, Reddy, who is currently expecting her second child with businessman husband Akshai Varde, said it's "extremely shameful" that women are subjected to body shaming.
"I want to ask trollers: 'Was your mom hot, when you came out?' It's shameful. Pregnancy is such a natural process. It's so beautiful. It took me time to (lose weight) with the first baby. Maybe it'll take me time with the second baby. But what's most important is to embrace yourself. And to all trolls: 'Say what you want guys, I think I have a superpower, I'm giving a birth to a baby.'"
Talking about her pregnancy on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai, Sameera added, "In my first pregnancy, I was very shy and thought about a lot of things but now I feel it's very different. I remember I used to cover up a lot during the first pregnancy now I'm like bring it on. I can also be hot when I'm pregnant. So it's just a matter of mindset."
Sameera married Akshai in January 2014 in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child on May 24, 2015. Post which she bid adieu to her film career.
Sameera and Akshai bonded over their mutual passion for motorbikes.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Unfazed by trolls, Reddy, who is currently expecting her second child with businessman husband Akshai Varde, said it's "extremely shameful" that women are subjected to body shaming.
"I want to ask trollers: 'Was your mom hot, when you came out?' It's shameful. Pregnancy is such a natural process. It's so beautiful. It took me time to (lose weight) with the first baby. Maybe it'll take me time with the second baby. But what's most important is to embrace yourself. And to all trolls: 'Say what you want guys, I think I have a superpower, I'm giving a birth to a baby.'"
Talking about her pregnancy on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai, Sameera added, "In my first pregnancy, I was very shy and thought about a lot of things but now I feel it's very different. I remember I used to cover up a lot during the first pregnancy now I'm like bring it on. I can also be hot when I'm pregnant. So it's just a matter of mindset."
Sameera married Akshai in January 2014 in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child on May 24, 2015. Post which she bid adieu to her film career.
Sameera and Akshai bonded over their mutual passion for motorbikes.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kanye West’s Custom Lamborghini Urus Super SUV is a Creamy Disaster
- Parineeti Chopra on 'Kesari': People Might Say My Role is Too Small But It Doesn't Bother Me
- TVS Young Media Racer Programme 2019: Attending The School of Speed
- Aalisha Panwar to Replace Hina Khan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reboot?
- Tanisha Mukerji Faces Racism During New York Trip, Says 'It Was Traumatic to Experience'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results