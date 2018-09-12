English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not Everyone was Happy with Ranveer Singh’s Casting in Band Baaja Baaraat
Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer Singh's first film Band Baaja Baaraat, opens up on how he cast the actor despite people telling him otherwise.
Ranveer Singh was last seen in this year's blockbuster Padmaavat. (Image: News18)
Maneesh Sharma, who directed the 2010 surprise hit Band Baaja Baaraat — the film that launched Ranveer Singh in Bollywood — says not everyone was happy with the actor being cast as the lead.
In a recent interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, Maneesh said everyone but him and Aditya Chopra was skeptical about Ranveer playing Bittu in the film.
“I don't think anyone went to his (Ranveer’s) face and said it, but overall, the vibe vis a vis that casting was not very positive, even within the premises,” Maneesh told Anupama.
“I remember when his first photo had come out, my own family, my own friends, they told me, ‘What are you doing? Tumhein Yashraj mein jaake picture banani hai aur iske saath bana rahe ho?’,” he added, describing how the popular perception back then was that if it’s a YRF film, it needs to have a star.
Despite the negative reaction, Maneesh said he was sold on Ranveer and Anushka from day one.
Incidentally, Ranveer’s first audition went very well, but it spiralled downhill from there for the now three-time Filmfare Award winning actor. He would fumble in rehearsals, his focus would waiver. Laughing about it, Maneesh said Ranveer’s energy was at once too much to take for him initially.
When Anupama asked what was it that made him stick to Ranveer, Maneesh said, “It was only instinct.”
Well, cut to present, the 33-year-old actor is now one of the most sought after superstars in the business.
