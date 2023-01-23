Not Farah Khan Or Karan Johar, Salman Khan To Host Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Report

After rumours about Salman Khan's departure from Bigg Boss 16, it has been reported that the actor only will host the grand finale of the current season. Some media reports stated that Salman has decided not to host the show when his contract expires. However, the Bollywood superstar and Colors TV stayed mute about the rumours that startled their audience. Since the speculation about him not renewing his contract first appeared on the internet, there have been many reports about his exit and who will host the rest of the season. Farah Khan and Karan Johar were named as hosts for the rest of the season but now, as per a latest report, Salman Khan will be back to host his show.

So, what sparked the rumours in the first place? Salman Khan’s contract with the Bigg Boss 16 producers only lasted through mid-January. If all would have gone as per schedule, by mid-January, the current season of the show was supposed to wrap up. Now, the creators have extended the show owing to its immense popularity. The show's creator declared that Bigg Boss 16 has been given a four-week extension. The reality show has been extended by Colors TV in response to public demand, moving the grand finale date to February 12 of this year.

When told about the prolongation, Salman Khan, was not surprised as the show has been extended before during its prior seasons. However, this year the actor had commitments towards other projects as well. He set aside dates after the middle of January for other pursuits, therefore he backed out from the responsibilities of the host.

However, as per the latest report from ET times, Salman Khan has pledged to come back and host the grand finale. Till then, Farah Khan and Karan Johar are supposed to divide the remaining episodes as host. Karan Johar had initially hosted Bigg Boss OTT as well. It was a spin off of the original show that aired only on Voot, the official streaming platform owned by Viacom 18. The concept was similar to the TV edition.

The current season of Bigg Boss 16 has seen a lot of drama unfold. Now all the contestants are racing to secure a spot in the finale set to take place in February.

