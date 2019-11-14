Take the pledge to vote

Not Glorifying Characters in Charlie's Angels but Outsmarting for Good, Says Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart, who stars in the upcoming Charlie's Angels 2019 talked about the plot of the movie and how it's not about superheroes but being humans and doing the right thing.

IANS

Updated:November 14, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
Not Glorifying Characters in Charlie's Angels but Outsmarting for Good, Says Kristen Stewart
Actress Kristen Stewart poses for photographers upon arrival at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 fashion collection presented in Paris, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Paris. (Image: AP)

Actress Kristen Stewart says upcoming Charlie's Angels isn't glorifying the characters as heroes, but is about "outsmarting someone for a good reason".

"Liz (Elizabeth Banks) took this world that we've all gotten familiar with and just expanded it. She hit fast forward and thought: where would we be circa 2018, '19? There's more of us. We're louder. We are stronger in numbers. And that really goes along with this distinct sense of self that we're developing in this particular generation. It's not always the people that are the most assertive or physically strong. It's genuinely about how you work as individuals together and how you become a formidable unit as a group," Stewart said.

Banks has directed "Charlie's Angels", which she has also written, produced and has featured in

"We don't glorify our characters as if they're heroes, as if you couldn't be one of them. The whole point is that if you know how to approach something with compassion and intelligence, it's not about doing a bunch of push-ups and pulling a gun on a bad guy. It's about outsmarting someone and doing it for a good reason, and that will genuinely be what prevails," Stewart added.

The new version promises to audience on an action-packed adventure around the world, heading for exotic locations from Rio to Istanbul with the Angels fighting to make the world a safer place. The film is scheduled to open in India on November 15 in English and Hindi.

Charlie's Angels, based on the TV series, is the continuation of the story following 2000's Charlie's Angels and 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. The new version also stars Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin and Patrick Stewart. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in India.

