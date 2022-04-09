Not Harish Dudhade, Digpal Lanjekar to Play the Role of Bahirji Naik in his Next

Director Digpal Lanjekar is drawing accolades from the audience for his series of movies on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his army. As of now, he is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Sher Shivraj. In this instalment, Digpal will himself play the role of Bahirji Naik instead of Harish Dudhade. Chinmay Mandlekar, who enacts the role of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, shared this news on Instagram. The audience, however, doesn’t appear to have liked the change.

According to the audience, Harish is perfect to play the role of Bahirji Naik. They have been expressing their displeasure on social media. Harish played the role of Bahirji Naik in the films Fatteshikast and Pawankhid. Before Harish, actor Prasad Oak played the role of Bahirji Naik in the film Farzand.

The fans are irked with these constant changes in Bahirji Naik’s character. A majority of the audience has been immensely dissatisfied with changes in the cast. Some were also complaining that even Ankit Mohan has not been included in the cast.

Harish, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to all his fans with a post on Instagram. Harish thanked everyone for appreciating his acting as Bahirji Naik. The actor ended his post by asking for everyone’s blessings. Harish’s fans formed a beeline in the comment section writing that the role of Bahirji Naik will always be best remembered for Harish’s performance.

Chinmay and Digpal have planned a total of 8 films narrating the story of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his warriors titled Shivraj Ashtak. Besides the change in Bahirji Naik’s character, Mukesh Rishi has been roped in for Afzal Khan’s character.

Digpal is also planning a film on Shrimant Sarsenapati Umabaisaheb Khanderao Dabhade titled Bhadrakali. Shrimant Sarsenapati Umabaisaheb Khanderao Dabhade was the only female army chief in the Maratha empire.

