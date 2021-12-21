'Not in Good Taste': Hema Malini Reacts to Maharashtra Minister's 'Cheek' Remark

Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini has expressed displeasure over the statement of Maharashtra water supply and sanitation minister Gulabrao Patil. The minister compared Hema Malini’s cheeks to the smooth roads in his constituency. Reacting to the statement, Hema said that such comments were not in good taste and no female should be used to say such things.

Meanwhile, the State Women’s Commission had asked for strict legal action against the minister following which Gulabrao Patil apologised for his remarks.

Speaking to ANI, Hema Malini said former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav had started this trend several years ago, and this continues even now. At the same time, she also expressed her concern over the fact that the remark was not made by any general public but elected members.

When asked if she would ask Patil to apologise for this statement, she said, “I do not care about all these things.”

However, following the complaint of the Women’s Commission, the minister apologised for his remark and said he did not mean to hurt anyone’s feelings.

What is the whole matter?

On Sunday, Gulabrao Patil carried out a political rally wherein the minister, speaking on the development he carried out in his constituency, compared the streets to Hema Malini’s cheeks. “Those who have been MLAs for 30 years, they should come to my assembly constituency and see the roads. If these are not like Hema Malini’s cheeks, then I will resign,” he said. The statement caused a major uproar on social media platforms.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.