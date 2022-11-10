'Not Inspired By Celebrity Chef Jamie Oliver': James Corden On His Character in Mammals

Actor-comedian James Corden, who is gearing up for the premiere of his dark comedy-drama series Mammals, has clarified that his character on the British series is not inspired by British celebrity Chef Jamie Oliver in any way, reported IANS. In the series, Corden is leading with his portrayal of a chef, who finds out that his wife Amandine played by Melia Kreiling is cheating on him. There was a talk in the town for a while about his character being inspired by real-life chef Jamie Oliver.

Putting an end to the speculations, Corden has stated that Jamie Oliver is not the inspiration for the series. “Jamie Oliver was not the inspiration for Mammals,” said Corden.

The rumours began after the series showed Corden riding a scooter and the British chef is known for riding motorised wheels. The Prom actor also affirmed that Jamie was on a moped. He even candidly spoke about working in a kitchen in a series and said that he didn’t have to specially prepare for the role because that part is small in the show.

“Well, in truth, not really, because it’s a very small part of the show. It’s more about the fact that he’s just at a point in his life where everything is coming to a head,” the Gavin And Stacey actor shared.

The six-episode dark comedy series revolves around the complexities of modern marriage. The series has all it from sadness, grief, tension, love, friendship and betrayal along with a pinch of realism.

The series has been helmed by Stephanie Laing. The series has been scripted by two-time Oliver and Tony Awards winner Jez Butterworth. Apart from James Corden and Melia Kreiling, the series also features Colin Morgan and Sally Hawkins in key roles. The Amazon Prime Original series is all set to premiere on November 11.

Read all the Latest Movies News here