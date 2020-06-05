Not Iron Man but Raaj Kumar is the 'OG Avenger' Who Defeated Thanos, Arjun Kapoor Posts Funny Video

It is over a year that Marvel's Avengers: Endgame made it to the theaters. However, its fandom does not seem to cease and fans keep coming up with new theories or funny videos to commemorate the superhero saga. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is no different.

The actor, on Friday, took to social media to share a video of Avengers: Endgame with a Bollywood twist. The actor posted a funny clip with visuals from Endgame and the 1993 film Tirangaa. He captioned it as "the OG Avenger".

The video sees Thanos snapping his fingers only to realise that it didn’t work as he had planned, in the next scene we see Raaj Kumar holding a bunch of wires and fuse boxes saying, “Fuse conductor nikaal liye hai apne.”

The video first made rounds on the internet shortly after the release of Endgame. Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is the latest Bollywood name to join the list of celebrities who have come forward to support Bhumi Pednekar's initiative 'Climate Warrior'. The initiative urges leaders from the entertainment industry to express what is the 'one wish they have for the Earth.'

Arjun's video message on Instagram is in support of the campaign and shared his wish of reducing the use of plastic that causes hazardous of bad effect on the environment. "Let's reduce the use of plastic on a day to day basis. We have already caused a lot of harm unknowingly and knowingly in some cases," he said and explained how our marine lives are also being affected by the plastic use.

