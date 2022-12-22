Not Joining Politics: Vishal On Speculations After His Meet With Andhra Pradesh CM

Vishal has carved a niche among audiences with his unconventional choices of films like Naan Sigappu Manithan and Thupparivaalan. He is currently one of the leading names in Tamil cinema. Recently, there were reports that Vishal is going to foray into politics as well after his meeting was scheduled with Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This is set to take place in Vijayawada on December 27. Speculations surfaced on the Internet that Vishal is going to fight against the Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Kuppam Assembly seat of Andhra Pradesh.

But Vishal rubbished these rumours in a recent interaction with the news agency ANI. The Enemy actor said that there is absolutely no need for him to join politics. He added, “I am not contesting in the Kuppam constituency as an opponent of Chandrababu Naidu, though we have heaps of businesses in the Kuppam constituency.” According to Vishal, he is earning more than MLAs as an actor, and signed off by saying that anyone who serves the public is a politician.

Apart from this meeting, Vishal is in news for his recently released movie Laththi, directed by A. Vinoth Kumar. Laththi has been lambasted by critics for showing over-the-top and illogical action sequences. According to critics, the idea behind the film looks splendid on paper, but it failed in its execution on screen.

Amateurish direction and lack of compelling script are also some of the other major loopholes which could have been avoided, critics believed. Vishal pulled off an exemplary performance, but it was not enough to make Laththi an interesting watch. On the technical front, the stunt department had done remarkable work but the same cannot be said for the music and cinematography of the film.

Vishal was also speculated to play the villain in Thalapathy 67, but he denied this in an interview with a Youtube channel.

Read all the Latest Movies News here