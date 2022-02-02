Not Just Brahmanandam, These South Celebrities Also Feature in Guinness Book of Records

You’ve probably seen a lot of comedians in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, but there’s one actor whose delivery and expressions make people laugh out loud. This comedian is so popular in the South that he stars in almost every other film.

We are talking about the comic king of South cinema, Brahmanandam, regarded as the most expensive comedian in the country. His mere appearance in a film guarantees a box office success. The 66-year-old celebrated his birthday on February 1. He presently holds the Guinness World Record for most film credits for an active actor. He has appeared in more than 1000 movies.

Brahmanandam primarily appears in Telugu films. He has also featured in several films in Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. He has a series of other honours, in addition to the five Nandi Awards. In 2009, he was honoured with Padma Shri for his contributions to Indian film. According to Brahmanandam, he was destined to make everyone laugh.

Let’s take a look at some other Tollywood celebrities with names on the World record book.

SP Balasubrahmanyam

With his unrivalled voice, late playback vocalist SP Balasubrahmanyam recorded songs for films in a variety of Indian dialects and cemented himself as a top playback singer in the music industry. He made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for singing the highest number of tracks in most languages, with around 40,000 tracks in multiple languages.

Ghazal Srinivas

Ghazal Srinivas was inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records in 2008 for performing ghazals in 76 different Indian and international languages during a live event. He is the only person to have three world records: delivering 125 songs in 125 albums, performing 100 tracks in 100 diverse languages, and performing the largest number of live concerts in 24 hours.

D Ramanaidu

The Guinness Book of World Records awarded D Ramanaidu the title of most films produced by a person in 2008, citing his production of more than 150 films in 13 Languages of India. Ramanaidu established himself in the Telugu cinema after starting his career with the 1964 film Ramudu Bheemudu.

