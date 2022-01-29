Not Just Hindi, Padma Shri Sonu Nigam Has Sung Some Beautiful Tamil-Telugu Songs Too

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has received the country’s fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, for his contribution to the field of arts. He has sung several Hindi songs like Sandesh Aate Hain (Border), Panchi Nadiya (Refugee), Yeh Dil Deewana (Pardes), and Suraj Hua Madham (Kabhi Khushi Kabu Gham), among others. Sonu has also hugely contributed to the South Indian film industry. Here is a list of Sonu Nigam’s songs for south Indian films:

Vaaraayo Thozhi (Jeans)

Sonu Nigam was selected to sing the peppy number “Vaaryo Thozhi" in Shankar’s jeans. The song was a chartbuster and Sonu’s flawless rendition was praised. His voice was well suited for the lead of the movie, Prashant. Sonu has also given voice to the Hindu and Telugu versions of the song.

Poove Punnagai Kaatu (Parthen Rasithen)

In Parthen Rasithen, Sonu once again sang beautifully for Prashant. Poova Punnagai Katu was a duet song with Vasundhara Das, whose lyrics were written by Vairamuthu. The leads of the movie were Prashant, Simran, and Laila, and it was directed by Saran.

Vizhiyil Un Vizhiyil (Kireedam)

The magic of Sonu Nigam’s voice also mesmerises the listeners of the South. He gave voice to this song with Shweta Mohan. Even today, music lovers appreciate this song.

Manasellam Mazhaiye (Saguni)

The song was performed by Sonu Nigam, Sandhavi, and GV Prakash Kumar and was filmed with Karthi and Pranitha. The lyrics of the song were by Na Muthu Kumar and the music was by GV Prakash Kumar.

