Not Just Kamal Haasan, These Celebrities Also Lost Their Maiden Political Battle

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Hassan has been defeated from the Coimbatore (South) constituency by BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan. The Tamil Nadu assembly election was his first time at the electoral battle but unfortunately he did not win. Until the 22nd round of counting, Haasan was in the lead. But from the next round onwards, counting began to tilt in Srinivasan’s favour. Eventually, she won by a margin of 1,728 votes, as per a website. Moreover, Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam party could not win any seats. The MNM contested the Tamil Nadu assembly polls in an alliance with actor Sarath Kumar’s All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi. It fielded candidates in 154 of the total 232 seats.

As Haasan fails at his first political outing, we look at other entertainment celebrities who lost in their debut political battle.

Gul Panag

Gul took the political plunge in 2014 Lok Sabha elections as she contested on Aam Aadmi Party ticket from Chandigarh. However, she lost to BJP’s Kirron Kher.

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections by launching her party Rashtriya Aam Party. She was contesting from Mumbai North-West as an independent candidate. She lost in the elections.

Mahesh Manjrekar

Mahesh was a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidate from Mumbai’s North-West in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections but lost to Gajanan Kirtikar of Shiv Sena.

Ravi Kishan

He joined the Congress party from Jaunpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh and contested in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He lost and joined BJP in 2019. After joining BJP, he won from Gorakhpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

Smriti Irani

She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003 and became the vice-president of the Maharashtra Youth Wing. In the 2004 general elections for the 14th Lok Sabha, Smriti contested unsuccessfully against Kapil Sibal from the Chandni Chowk constituency in Delhi. She is currently the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development and an MP from Amethi, UP.

Manoj Tiwari

He took the political plunge in 2009 general elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket. But lost to Yogi Adityanath of BJP from Gorakhpur, UP.

Prakash Jha

He has contested for a Lok Sabha seat three times and lost everytime. Prakash contested and lost the election to the Lok Sabha from his native Champaran in 2004. He again lost the election to the Lok Sabha in 2009 as Lok Janshakti Party candidate from West Champaran. He again contested in the 2014 elections as a JD(U) candidate from Paschim Champaran and lost.

Rajesh Khanna

He lost his maiden political battle by contesting on a Congress ticket in 1991 Lok Sabha election from New Delhi against BJP’s LK Advani.

Shatrughan Sinha

He lost his maiden election battle against film industry co-star Rajesh Khanna.

Pawan Kalyan

After launching his party Jana Sena Party in 2014, Pawan Kalyan contested in 2019 general elections from two constituencies. However, he lost from both seats.

